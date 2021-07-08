Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

June carloads reflect an economy in ‘much better shape’

By Todd Maiden
freightwaves.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. railroads reported that carloads and intermodal originations reached 2.56 million during June, up 14.5% year-over-year, according to weekly data provided by the Association of American Railroads (AAR). June carloads in the U.S. increased 19.1% year-over-year to 1.18 million with intermodal container and trailer volumes climbing 10.9% to 1.39 million.

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Chemicals#Csx#Covid#Aar#164 6#Bascome Majors#Union Pacific Lrb#Unp#Psr#Norfolk Southern#Nsc#Csx#Freightwaves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
IndustryMetro International

Union Pacific beats estimates on industrial recovery, raises volume growth outlook

(Reuters) -Union Pacific Corp on Thursday raised its forecast for annual volume growth after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, as the top U.S. railroad operator benefits from a sustained recovery in industrial activity. U.S. railroad companies have seen an improvement in demand as economic activity picks up in North America following...
Industryspglobal.com

Weekly US coal carloads total 69,186, up 18.3% on week: AAR

Weekly US coal carload originations totaled 69,186 in the week ended July 17, up 18.3% from the previous week and up 23.3% from the year-ago week, Association of American Railroads data showed July 21. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Carloads made up 13.5%...
Economymediapost.com

U.S. Ad Economy Continues Expansion In June, But Begins To Moderate

The U.S. ad economy continues to rebound from the COVID-19 recession, but the rate of expansion began to temper in June, according to the latest data from Standard Media Index. While total U.S. ad spending from SMI's pool of data representing the major agency holding companies' actual media buys rose...
BusinessZacks.com

June Retail Sales +0.6%, Better Than Expected

The big economic print this morning — in a week chock-full of them — is June’s Retail Sales number. Results were much better than expected at +0.6%; consensus expectations were for -0.4% on the headline, following a downwardly revised -1.7% headline for May. Similar to other economic reads of late, it appears the U.S. economy is pulling through the impact of higher prices cooling growth. Growth is back, baby!
MarketsInternational Business Times

Better Economy, Merger Boom Boosts US Bank Earnings

Profits at Goldman Sachs leaped on a merger boom, while JPMorgan Chase's results were boosted by the halo effect on loan quality from an improving macroeconomy, according to results released Tuesday. The two financial heavyweights both reported soaring second-quarter profits compared with the year-ago period when large banks set aside...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

P.A.M. Transportation’s Q2 results show strength in TL market

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ: PTSI) announced second-quarter 2021 net income of $15.3 million after the market close Wednesday. The result reflected a sharp turnaround from the year-ago quarter during which the company recorded an $800,000 loss as the auto manufacturing sector, from which it generates roughly half of its revenue, was shut down due to COVID protocols.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Knight-Swift deal shows the value in owning an LTL

For the second time this year, a truckload-centric transportation company has acquired a less-than-truckload carrier. Canadian TL and logistics outfit TFI International (NYSE: TFII) announced the $800 billion acquisition of UPS Freight (NYSE: UPS) in January. Last week, the biggest TL carrier in the nation, Knight-Swift Transportation, inked a $1.35 billion deal for regional LTL carrier AAA Cooper Transportation.
StocksForbes

Let Your Profits Flow With These Top 5 Water Stocks

Water is one of the basic necessities of human life. Life as we know it cannot exist without water. For this simple reason, water may be the most valuable commodity on Earth, notes by Nikolaos Sismanis, contributing editor at Sure Dividend and a participating advisor at MoneyShow.com. Water could be...
Financial ReportsJacksonville Daily Record

CSX, Landstar report second quarter earnings

CSX Corp. reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings and said in a July 21 conference call it is continuing plans to add workers to its rail network in the second half of the year. Jacksonville-based trucking company Landstar System Inc. also reported second-quarter earnings July 21 that beat analysts’ forecasts as...
Trafficfreightwaves.com

Global railcar market improving and poised for more growth: Greenbrier

A focus on sustainability could be a boon for railcar manufacturers as European and North American customers pursue larger, higher-capacity railcars as a means to optimize rail shipments while reducing their carbon footprint by using rail, according to executives with railcar manufacturer Greenbrier. “Already we’re seeing customers that are very...
BusinessStreet.Com

What June CPI Data Tells Jim Cramer About State of the Economy

Markets were mixed in intraday trading Tuesday after the June read of the consumer price index (CPI) came in higher than expected. June CPI increased 5.4% in June versus expectations of 5%. Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that he attributes the higher number to lack...
Buying Carssportswar.com

No they are not American cars, they are much better! :)

Sitting in the Customer Lounge at Beach Ford while Mrs. CPA's car is in the -- Hokie CPA 07/09/2021 08:58AM. Tell them you want a sedan, but Ford stopped selling them in the US. -- EDGEMAN 07/09/2021 09:07AM. If people still bought sedans, Ford would still make them. -- Kudelski...
CurrenciesTampa Bay News Wire

How Cryptocurrencies Can Help Global Economy and Build a Better Future

The economic crisis following the COVID19 showed us how fragile our economy can be. Governments across the world are scrambling to fight inflation and poverty the only way they know – by printing more money. But in the long run, this destructive monetary policy might deepen the crisis even more....
Financial Reportsspglobal.com

Union Pacific's Q2 revenues rise 29% on year amid higher coal demand

Union Pacific's second quarter revenues rose 29% year on year on higher demand across all segments, including coal, the railroad company executives said during the earnings call on July 22. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Across all segments, "our second quarter volume was...
BusinessFXStreet.com

How did polish economy perform in June?

Polish real economy data for June will be in the spotlight this week. Industrial production is expected to have risen by 16.4% y/y, sustaining solid double-digit dynamics on the back of record-high PMI print for June and a very mild base effect. However, supply-side bottlenecks and prolonged delivery times could have weighed down on industrial output to some extent. Polish retail sales growth likely benefited from good consumer sentiment and further easing of restrictions; thus it may have reached 11.2% y/y last month. Wage growth may be close to 8.6% y/y, as last year’s low base was still at play. Moreover, we will see June unemployment data for Croatia, Slovakia, and Poland. Given the favorable pandemic situation and broader reopening of economic activity, particularly in the service sector, unemployment rates likely went down – inching down by 0.1pp to 7.8% and 6% in Slovakia and Poland, respectively, and improving more visibly from 8.2% to 7.5% in Croatia. Last but not least, producer price growth in Czechia and Poland likely further accelerated in June, with higher oil prices remaining a key factor in PPI inflation.
Industryfreightwaves.com

FAA gives passenger airlines 6-month extension for cabin cargo

The Federal Aviation Administration has extended until the end of the year the exemption for U.S. commercial airlines to carry cargo in the main cabin when passengers are not present, citing an ongoing need to provide extra cargo lift capability while passenger traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels. The trade group...
RetailSun-Journal

U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% in June as economy opens up

Americans spent more last month on clothing, electronics and dining out as the economy opened up and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6 percent in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy