June carloads reflect an economy in ‘much better shape’

Polish real economy data for June will be in the spotlight this week. Industrial production is expected to have risen by 16.4% y/y, sustaining solid double-digit dynamics on the back of record-high PMI print for June and a very mild base effect. However, supply-side bottlenecks and prolonged delivery times could have weighed down on industrial output to some extent. Polish retail sales growth likely benefited from good consumer sentiment and further easing of restrictions; thus it may have reached 11.2% y/y last month. Wage growth may be close to 8.6% y/y, as last year’s low base was still at play. Moreover, we will see June unemployment data for Croatia, Slovakia, and Poland. Given the favorable pandemic situation and broader reopening of economic activity, particularly in the service sector, unemployment rates likely went down – inching down by 0.1pp to 7.8% and 6% in Slovakia and Poland, respectively, and improving more visibly from 8.2% to 7.5% in Croatia. Last but not least, producer price growth in Czechia and Poland likely further accelerated in June, with higher oil prices remaining a key factor in PPI inflation.