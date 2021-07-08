BMW’s Sleek New Electric Scooter Is a City Commuter Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Novel

Buy the Core-5 direct from Ride1Up (US and Canada only) Electric bikes are absolutely exploding in popularity. Things were already starting to heat up over the last few years. When a global pandemic turned everything upside down electric bikes became even more popular. The reasons are obvious, electric bikes are convenient and versatile. For some people they are a replacement for a car, for others a way to stay off of public transportation. You can take them to the market or spend time outside with friends. As the world opens back up, an electric bike is a great way to ease back into the world again. They are convenient to own and fun to ride. Why wouldn't they become popular?