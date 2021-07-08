Cancel
BMW’s Sleek New Electric Scooter Is a City Commuter Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Novel

By Bryan Hood
Battery-powered cars, trucks and motorcycles may hog all the press, but a new electric scooter from BMW Motorrad wants to make some news of its own. The German automaker motorcycle division has just unveiled a production version of the Definition CE 04 concept scooter that first turned heads as a concept last fall. Looking like something ripped from the pages of one of William Gibson’s cyberpunk thrillers, the futuristic two-wheeler is the automaker’s latest attempt at changing the way we think of urban mobility.

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

