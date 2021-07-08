BMW’s Sleek New Electric Scooter Is a City Commuter Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Novel
Battery-powered cars, trucks and motorcycles may hog all the press, but a new electric scooter from BMW Motorrad wants to make some news of its own. The German automaker motorcycle division has just unveiled a production version of the Definition CE 04 concept scooter that first turned heads as a concept last fall. Looking like something ripped from the pages of one of William Gibson’s cyberpunk thrillers, the futuristic two-wheeler is the automaker’s latest attempt at changing the way we think of urban mobility.robbreport.com
