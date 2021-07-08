Cancel
Lackawanna County, PA

Hilton Scranton to host Lackawanna County sheriff sale

By JEFF HORVATH STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hilton Scranton and Conference Center will host a Lackawanna County sheriff's sale today, beginning at 10 a.m. Bidders do not need to preregister for the sale at 100 Adams Ave., which is open to the public. Properties sold by the sheriff are mortgage and judgment defaults, not tax-delinquent properties. The sheriff's office has seen an increase in purchasers amid the housing market boom, Deputy Bob Moore wrote in an email.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

