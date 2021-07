Can we get a round of applause for beer? I mean, beer deserves to be celebrated every Friday evening anyways, but earlier this week a couple of cheap beers literally might have saved a mans life. Bravo beer, bravo. 53-year-old Frank Reynolds was rounding up cattle on a ranch outside of Gillette, Wyoming, when the all-terrain vehicle he was driving flipped over and pinned him to the ground on Sunday. He shared his story with the Associated Press from a hospital […] The post Wyoming Rancher Pinned Under ATV After Wreck Survives On Beer For Two Days first appeared on Whiskey Riff.