This site lets you shop as if you're as rich as Elon Musk

By Matt Wille
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk, Technoking of Tesla and all-around jokester, is very, very rich. Not quite as rich as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, but we’re still talking 12-digit net worth here. At those levels, it’s basically impossible for the average human brain to compute just how much spending power Musk would have if he cashed in all his stock options and called it a day — but creative internet coding makes it at least a little easier to wrap our tiny, mammalian brains around.

