Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Disick a Sweet Birthday Shout-Out: Watch!

By Life & Style Staff
Stepdad material? Travis Barker gave girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, the sweetest birthday shout-out on Thursday, July 8.

“Happy Birthday, Penelope!!!” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, captioned a video via Instagram Stories of the newly minted 9-year-old playing drums with Kourtney, 42, looking on adoringly.

Since Travis and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, who shares Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with ex Scott Disick, took their relationship public in February, the lovebirds spend a lot of time with each other’s children. In addition to Kourtney’s kids, Travis shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The music producer also has a close relationship with Shanna’s eldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Over the last five months, Travis, Kourtney, Atiana, 22, Landon, 17, Alabama, 15, Mason, 11, Penelope and Reign, 6, have gone on a number of family trips together, including skiing in Utah, Palm Springs, California, and Disneyland.

When the Poosh.com founder and the rockstar aren’t spending time with their kids, they’re packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles. That said, their romance is far deeper than just sexual chemistry. In fact, Kourtney’s family, especially mom Kris Jenner, thinks a proposal from Travis is “imminent,” a source previously told Life & Style.

“Marriage is almost certain,” assured the insider. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

As for Scott, 38, he’s doing his best to be supportive. So much so, the Talentless founder, who has since moved on with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin, gave #Kravis his stamp of approval.

“I mean, you know, if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what, so I do give her a blessing to be happy,” Scott told host Andy Cohen during part 2 of the KUWTK reunion special in June. “Yeah, whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing,” Kourtney agreed.

