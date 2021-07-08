Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Everything Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin Have Said About Amelia Gray Hamlin and Scott Disick’s Relationship

By Sarah Hearon
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXIh6_0ar8HYA000
Shutterstock (3)

Not quite what they expected. Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have expressed concerns about Amelia Gray Hamlin’s romance with Scott Disick, but the famous couple have slightly different takes on the relationship (and the 18-year age difference).

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Disick, who shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with ex Kourtney Kardashian, and Amelia were dating after they were spotted at a Halloween party. Rinna told costar Erika Jayne that her daughter claimed they were “just friends” after the October 2020 outing.

“And then, I guess a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recalled on a June 2021 episode of the Bravo series. “It’s a what the f—k moment. You’re like, ‘What the f—k?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.”

Amelia and sister Delilah Belle Hamlin have been featured on RHOBH since their mother joined the cast during season 5 in 2014. The youngest daughter of Rinna and Harry has been open about her past struggles with an eating disorder on the Bravo hit.

“No one’s talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God,” Rinna said on RHOBH as Amelia and Disick’s relationship continued to make headlines. “As a mother, I’m like, ‘Good.’ This gives her another label to deal with.”

As Rinna’s reaction plays out on the reality show, the pair are heating up.

“Everything’s going well for them. Their relationship continues to grow as time goes on,” an insider told Us in July 2021. “It’s hard to say where they’ll be a year from now, but judging by how it’s going, it can certainly be a long-lasting relationship.”

Another source previously told Us that the Flip It Like Disick star isn’t worried about how much younger the model is than him.

“Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. … He sees himself as being younger than he is,” the source said. “Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well.”

As time goes on, Rinna and Harry, who wed in 1997, are more on board too.

“Her parents were skeptical at first,” a third source said in March 2021. “But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.”

Scroll through for everything Rinna and Harry have said about Amelia’s relationship with Disick:

Comments / 1

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Amelia Gray
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Rhobh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Amelia Hamlin Rocks Plunging Top For Dinner Date With Scott Disick & His Son Mason: Photo

Model Amelia Hamlin wore a sexy plunging top to grab dinner with her beau, Scott Disick, and his son, Mason, in Malibu. Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked drop-dead gorgeous as she met her boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his 11-year-old son, Mason, for dinner at Nobu Malibu on Sunday, June 27. Amelia rocked an open-backed, plunging top with subtle stripes. She also wore white jeans and accessorized with a gold watch, bracelets, simple shades, and a pink clutch. Meanwhile, Scott wore a white button down shirt with “love letter” emblazoned on it, and camo-shorts. He also had a watch and some bracelets of his own for good measure.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

Amelia Gray Hamlin on Her 'Chill' Fashion Collab - and 'Stealing' from Mom Lisa Rinna's Closet

After spending tons of time at home (both hers and love Scott Disick's) during lockdown, Amelia Gray Hamlin is now more than ready to ditch the sweats and dial up the fashion. "I want to be glam all the time," the model tells PEOPLE. "My overall fashion vibe right this second is chic and simple, a lot of pastels and just things that are super versatile from night-to-day."
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker Gives Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Disick a Sweet Birthday Shout-Out: Watch!

Stepdad material? Travis Barker gave girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, the sweetest birthday shout-out on Thursday, July 8. “Happy Birthday, Penelope!!!” the Blink-182 drummer, 45, captioned a video via Instagram Stories of the newly minted 9-year-old playing drums with Kourtney, 42, looking on adoringly. Since Travis and the Keeping...
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Distractify

'RHOBH' Star Kim Richards Is Still Sober — but What About Her Half-Sister, Kathy Hilton?

Although both Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave announced that they would not be returning for Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, showrunners revealed that a few familiar faces would be joining the cast in their absence. Along with Crystal Kung Minkoff, the first Asian-American housewife to join the franchise, and Sutton Stracke, who will be returning for a second season, Kathy Hilton also makes her debut in the most recent season of RHOBH.
CelebritiesNewsweek

Tributes Pour in for Rising Actor Daniel Mickelson After He Dies Aged 23

Daniel Mickelson, a rising actor who appeared in the indie horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man, has died at the age of 23. The actor's younger sister, model Meredith Mickelson, revealed that he passed away on Sunday, as she shared a touching Instagram tribute on Monday. A cause of death has yet to be publicly revealed.
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Sizzles in a High-Cut White Swimsuit: "This Is 58"

Lisa Rinna is 58 years old, and she's celebrating in style. In honor of her July 11 birthday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a snap of herself in a high-cut, skimpy white swimsuit. And in the grand tradition of Lisa's swimwear snaps, this image stopped her followers in their tracks.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Scott Disick's Net Worth: How Much Is The KUWTK Star Worth?

Scott Disick became famous due to his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, but he's quickly made a name for himself in the entertainment industry. As fans know, Scott and Kourtney dated from 2006 to 2015 (via Us Magazine) and share three beautiful children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. He's since moved on in his love life with Amelia Hamlin (before that, there was Sofia Richie), and Kourtney is currently dating Travis Barker. While their love story didn't quite last, there were still plenty of good things that came out of it for Scott.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Lisa Rinna Called Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick a "WTF Moment"

Watch: Lisa Rinna Reacts to Daughter Ameilia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick!. For Lisa Rinna, it's clear she was left stunned by her daughter Amelia Hamlin's romance with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick due to the couples' 18-year age difference. On tonight's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired on June 30, Lisa confessed to her co-stars that she at first couldn't believe Scott and Amelia's relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Denise Richards Denies Allegations Of Fraud In $103k Legal Fight With Former Landlords

Cries of fraud are certainly not reserved for Erika Jayne. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is bringing the drama and the ratings to the new season thanks to dumping poor old Tom Girardi when he burned through all of his money. Erika probably feels like people are criticizing her every move, and she […] The post Denise Richards Denies Allegations Of Fraud In $103k Legal Fight With Former Landlords appeared first on Reality Tea.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian is ENGAGED to Travis Barker after Las Vegas proposal as couple plan intimate wedding, friends claim

KOURTNEY Kardashian is engaged to boyfriend Travis Barker after he proposed in Las Vegas over the weekend, friends of the star exclusively told The Sun. The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend of seven months to marry him during a trip to watch a UFC fight, the source said- and the couple plans to marry later this year.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Here's How Garcelle Beauvais Feels About Kyle Richards Today

Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards have come a long way on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During Garcelle's inaugural season of RHOBH, she expressed that it was difficult for her to connect with Kyle. That led to some tense moments between the two of them during the season and at Season 10's virtual reunion. Garcelle also didn't seem to be the biggest fan of Kyle's during a famously shady appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in April 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Xxpensive To Be Her? Where Did Erika Jayne’s Money Come From?

Erika Jayne is known for her lavish lifestyle. She’s one of the richest housewives to appear on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, let alone the entire Real Housewives franchise. Experts exposed Erika and Tom Girardi’s lifestyle on the Hulu documentary The Hustler and the Housewife. Their empire came crumbling down after she filed for divorce in November 2020.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lisa Rinna delights fans with brilliant video of husband Harry Hamlin dancing

Lisa Rinna is well-known for her incredible dance moves, she even competed on Dancing with the Stars, but it turns out her husband, Harry Hamlin, could be a hidden diamond. The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star was enjoying some time on her luxurious yacht with Harry and some family friends, even though the weather had taken a small turn for the worse.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.

Comments / 1

Community Policy