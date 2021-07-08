Cancel
County scraps plans for controversial Badlands bridge

Register Citizen
 15 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials in western North Dakota will not pursue plans to build a bridge over the Little Missouri River across the property of landowners who objected to the project. The Billings County Commission scrapped the plans on Tuesday after a long dispute. The Bismarck Tribune reports the...

