twenty one pilots go underwater in cinematic new video for Saturday

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter starting to tease it last month, twenty one pilots have finally unveiled their brilliant video for Saturday. The initial promo clip looked like a dark and dramatic return to Trench, but on first viewing this feels a lot more positive than that. Okay, so Trash the dragon isn’t very well behaved, but the submarine party looks like a good time. And then, of course, drummer Josh Dun manages to nail that high note. Glorious.

