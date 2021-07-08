Cancel
Watch cathartic The Day The Music Came Back mini-doc featuring Foo Fighters

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Foo Fighters helped reopen the iconic venue last month, Madison Square Garden have shared an awesome new mini documentary about that night: The Day The Music Came Back. “On June 20, 2021, after 466 days without live music, Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden to a sold-out crowd, marking the first full capacity concert in a New York arena since the start of the pandemic,” reads a description of the nine-and-a-half minute video.

