Watch cathartic The Day The Music Came Back mini-doc featuring Foo Fighters

High-end covers with distinctive keyboards and falsettos that are going up, up, up, and away? Hell, we don’t need to head over to Shops at the Creek to bask in the glory of the Dee Gees’ complicated “You Should Be Dancing” cover, which is the wildly funky Foo Fighters side project that celebrates the art of the disco. The way the guitar sounds criss-cross and drum patterns overlap; it’s so beautiful, and worth $450 to watch again. The Foos previously unveiled the cover during their June homecoming show at Madison Square Garden, where “You Should Be Dancing” was one of three encores. The band’s album, Hail Satin, will be released on vinyl July 17.