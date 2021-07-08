Watch cathartic The Day The Music Came Back mini-doc featuring Foo Fighters
After Foo Fighters helped reopen the iconic venue last month, Madison Square Garden have shared an awesome new mini documentary about that night: The Day The Music Came Back. “On June 20, 2021, after 466 days without live music, Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden to a sold-out crowd, marking the first full capacity concert in a New York arena since the start of the pandemic,” reads a description of the nine-and-a-half minute video.www.kerrang.com
