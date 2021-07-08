Analyzing Costco Wholesale's Unusual Options Activity

Cancel
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $406.34 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

