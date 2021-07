We're back with Charlotte Inno's second annual Fire Awards, a list that honors 50 of the Queen City's startups, tech firms and organizations that are "on fire." From pre-seed-stage startups to multibillion-dollar tech firms, the Fire Awards are a peek at what set these companies ablaze over the last year — things like new funding rounds, product launches and pandemic pivots that not only saved the business, but benefited customers along the way. They're companies that have expanded, inked major acquisition deals and started the sometimes uncomfortable journey toward equity and inclusion.