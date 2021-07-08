Bumblina & Bogey Spill The Tea On Living With Jason
Another day, another show without our dear friend Nick. We are wishing him the best on his vacation but are also using this precious time to invite some new and old friends to take over his chair in the studio. Today we had special guests Bumblina and Bogey in to chat and share their experiences as Jason’s new roommates. What better way for them to get to know each other than to challenge one another at The Newlywed Game? Or as we like to call it… the Notlywed game.www.101x.com
