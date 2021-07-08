Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Bumblina & Bogey Spill The Tea On Living With Jason

101x.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another show without our dear friend Nick. We are wishing him the best on his vacation but are also using this precious time to invite some new and old friends to take over his chair in the studio. Today we had special guests Bumblina and Bogey in to chat and share their experiences as Jason’s new roommates. What better way for them to get to know each other than to challenge one another at The Newlywed Game? Or as we like to call it… the Notlywed game.

www.101x.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Joe Exotic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Bumblina Bogey Spill#Notlywed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
Related
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Rumors: Is Max Responsible For Mariah’s Disappearance?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) rumors and spoilers indicate there’s a new suspect in the disappearance of Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes). A pregnant Mariah’s abrupt exit from Genoa City has everyone concerned. Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) are at odds, while Mariah’s mother Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) is worried about her daughter’s safety.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Days Of Our Lives’ EXCITING Comings & Goings: Johnny DiMera All Grown Up – Rex Brady Back

Days of Our Lives Comings & Goings reveal Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) now older son, Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman), soon makes his debut and return to Salem. Also, Rex Brady portrayer Kyle Lowder is spotted in NBC’s hair and makeup room, sparking speculation the fan-favorite actor will soon be back on canvas in a few weeks.
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Rocks Ripped Daisy Dukes While Shopping For Cowboy Hats — Photo

Big yeehaw energy: Miranda Lambert rocked daisy dukes while shopping for cowboy hats. See her impressive hat haul. Miranda Lambert knows the power of a good cowboy hat. The country music singer, 37, stopped by a hat store in Nashville, Tennessee to expand her collection and documented her haul on Instagram on Tuesday, July 20. Staying true to her southern country roots, Miranda opted for ripped daisy dukes, a retro white graphic t-shirt, and, of course, a cowboy hat with a little cactus on it for the outing.
Beauty & Fashioncelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Brooke Replace Quinn As Jewelry Designer At Forrester Creations?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) may not be finished taking everything from Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Brooke has finally succeeded in removing Quinn from the Forrester family. After discovering Quinn’s affair with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Brooke exposed the couple during Quinn and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) vow renewal.
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy