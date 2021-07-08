Cancel
Maine State

Arcadia National Bar In Portland, Maine Strikes A Nerve With Their Sign About Treating Servers Kindly

By Joey
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've walked the crowded streets of Portland recently, you know that tourism is back full force in a city that felt like a ghost town at times in 2020. That's great news for local businesses and tipped workers who weathered the storm last year and are ready for the cash flow this year. There's just one thing, those tipped workers, often your bartenders and wait staff, were hoping that people would have gleaned an important lesson from the pandemic. That restaurant work is hard work and kindness and patience can go a long way.

94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Retail Shops#Mansions#Food Drink#Arcadia National Bar#Portland Downtown
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Portland, Maine Daycare Encourages Parents To Be Prompt Because Of ‘Aggressive Seagulls’

If you've never seen Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds", it might be time to find it on whatever streaming service has it on demand. In that macabre tale, the movie centers around the unexplained and violent attacks that come about in the resort town of Bodega Bay. It's a absolute classic and may shine some light about this sign posted outside a daycare in Portland, Maine that is one part hilarious and another part frightening.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Bad Food Delivery Experience In Portland, Maine Leads To Bizarre Online Tirade About Immigrants

If you've ever dug deep into the world of Reddit, there's plenty of rabbit holes to go down. Some posters are satirical, some of purely informative and others just like to stir things up. Every now and again, there will be an individual that brings their issue to the forefront and subsequently gets dragged out of Reddit kicking and screaming by irate moderators. If you need an example, look no further than this post published about a poor food delivery experience from Whole Foods in Portland, Maine.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

New Study Shows This Maine County No Longer Affordable for Average Mainer

It's no surprise that parts of Maine have always been more expensive to live in than others. For example, a 3 bedroom/2 bathroom ranch is going to cost you a whole lot more in South Portland than it will in Millinocket, but what about an entire Maine county (we only have 16!) becoming entirely too expensive for the majority of the Mainer population to afford to live in at all? Well, according to a new study, it's happened.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Driving Into Maine? You May Soon Pay Even More Money at the York Toll Plaza

The Maine Turnpike has announced a proposed toll increase that would go into effect this fall that might come as sticker shock for some people. During the COVID-10 pandemic, people were traveling a lot less as due to quarantines and restrictions on travel. Visitors who normally would be coming to Maine for the summer were staying home and that translated to fewer people traveling on the highways which in turn translated to less revenue for The Maine Turnpike Authority.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

25 Places in Maine That Only Take Cash

These days cash is a four-letter word. But there are a ton of places in Maine where cash is still king. If you ask anyone under the age of 30 if they have cash on them, they'll look at you like you have three heads. But in Maine, there are dozens of places (mostly food) that still only take cash. Here's a big clue, if you are about to head into one of them. Look for an ATM nearby the place. That's a big clue that you had better have cash on ya! Here are 25 places where you better have more than a debit card in your wallet!
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

We Are 100% OK With Mainers Shopping For Halloween Decorations in July

Happy Halloween! OK, I know you still have leftovers in your refrigerator from the 4th of July, but Maine, it seems, is ready for the next big holiday. 102 days away. I guess we are just going to jump right over Labor Day and Indigenous People's Day this year. And hey, we get it. The fact that we had no Halloween to speak of in 2020 was a massive bummer. We know that for many of you, Halloween is your ChristmasNewYears4thofJulyBirthdayArborDaySuperBowl all rolled into one. So this year, it would make sense that you would start shopping for Halloween stuff in JULY.
TV ShowsPosted by
94.3 WCYY

This Awesome New Hampshire Lakehouse Comes With A Private Beach

For decades, people all over New England (and beyond) have been making the trip to New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee. The lake, which dominates the center of the state, has been the setting for dozens of movies and TV shows. The towns of Laconia & Weirs Beach also serve as the focal point for one of the largest motorcycle events in the world.
PoliticsPosted by
94.3 WCYY

This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night

When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
Gorham, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Landing Gear From A Plane Crashes Onto A Gorham, Maine Golf Course

When you hear a loud "Fore!" on a golf course, that's usually because a golfer behind you has crushed a ball and it might be coming for you. That tiny ball could leave a mark if you don't duck for cover. We're not sure what someone is supposed to yell on a golf course when landing gear from thousands of feet above is tumbling towards the ground but someone should come up with a warning word quick.

