VALDOSTA – A Florida man arrested following a high-speed chase along Interstate 75 after he robbed a traveler at gunpoint has been sentenced to federal prison for his crime. James Clemente Holloway, 43, of Jacksonville, Fla., was sentenced to serve 80 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.