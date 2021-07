MELBOURNE, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Michael Klein is discovering the downside of stock-market fame. The Wall Street rainmaker’s blank-cheque firm Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.N) became a darling of retail investors in February. Talk that it was going to buy electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors pushed shares in the special-purpose acquisition vehicle up almost sixfold ahead of the deal. Now not enough of the stock’s owners seem to realise they have to vote to approve the combination they were so enamoured by, the Financial Times reports.