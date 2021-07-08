Cancel
Winnebago County, IA

Winnebago Industries Announces Jil Littlejohn Bostick as Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

By AJ Taylor
kiow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnebago Industries, Incorporated announced today that effective July 12, 2021, Jil Littlejohn Bostick will be joining Winnebago Industries as Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In this newly created role, Littlejohn Bostick will partner with key stakeholders to advance DEI programs and initiatives at Winnebago Industries and will lead the execution of the overall DEI strategy and roadmap. Littlejohn Bostick will report directly to Winnebago Industries Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Corporate Responsibility & President, Winnebago Industries Foundation Stacy Bogart.

