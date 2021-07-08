Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Understanding Campbell Soup's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

On Thursday, shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $45.86. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Soup Campbell#Ask Price#Put Option#Campbell Soup#Campbell Soup Lrb Nyse#Cpb#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing JPMorgan Chase's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $150.84. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Micron Technology

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved up to $75.8 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Freeport-McMoRan

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $34.3. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades Conagra Brands On Challenging Year Ahead

Fiscal 2022 is likely to be a transition year for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), as management takes action to combat inflation, against tough COVID-19-related volume comparisons, according to BofA Securities. The Conagra Brands Analyst: Bryan Spillane downgraded the rating for Conagra Brands from Buy to Neutral, while reducing the price...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Lennox Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) shares are trading lower by 6.6% at $313.86 Wednesday afternoon. The company earlier announced its CEO will step down in 2022 and raised its FY21 guidance, though the midpoint of guidance was still below consensus estimates. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase also maintained Lennox with a...
Industrymodernreaders.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) vs. Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Financial Comparison

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends. Profitability. This table compares Clearside Biomedical and Amarin’s net margins, return...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742,843 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $100,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,120 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $82,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “. A number of other analysts have also recently...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of HUYA worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Houston, TXmodernreaders.com

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Foot Locker Is A Buy, According To Goldman Sachs

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has released many more new sneakers than its competitors, which further differentiates the company from other retailers and allowing for ongoing pricing power and top-line growth, according to Goldman Sachs. The Foot Locker Analyst: Kate McShane initiated coverage of Foot Locker with a Buy rating and...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. SNX...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of Shake Shack worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kadmon in a report released on Sunday, July 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.72). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Comments on Hormel Foods Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy