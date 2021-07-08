Milwaukee Bucks: How Giannis Antetokounmpo views free throw chanting
The Milwaukee Bucks have certainly created many storylines en route to their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974. Unfortunately, one of the most prominent headlines involving the team has primarily revolved around Giannis Antetokounmpo’s free throw shooting. Rather than focusing on his individual dominance during this run, the hottest topic of discussion has been how opposing crowds are doing everything possible to try and get into his head when he is at the stripe.behindthebuckpass.com
Comments / 0