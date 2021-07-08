Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kalie Shorr Previews New EP With Autobiographical ‘Love Child’

By Jon Freeman
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nashville singer-songwriter Kalie Shorr will release her new EP I Got Here by Accident on August 13th. On Thursday, she released a new song from the Butch Walker-produced project in the form of the grungy, autobiographical “Love Child.”. Built around a melodic, lightly distorted guitar riff, “Love Child” tells Shorr’s...

www.rollingstone.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P!nk
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kalie Shorr
Person
Butch Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Accident#Woodstock#Song Suffragettes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicRolling Stone

Children of Zeus’ ‘No Love Song’ Is a Magnificent Bummer

The English duo Children of Zeus spin a cocoon of neo-soul on “No Love Song,” a single from their new album, Balance. This track is a magnificent bummer, a laundry lists of flaws, failings, and shortcomings. The first line is a warning: “The emotions of a stone expectin’ me to write a love song/You don’t wanna place your money on me.” The narrator only gets more self-disgusted from there. First he sings “I’m gonna let you down”; later, this sentiment intensifies to “all I do is let you down.” These feelings of loathing culminate in a stolidly rapped verse: “You must have thought this was someone else/Fuck your love songs, I don’t love myself.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Billy Bragg Announces New Album ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’

Billy Bragg has announced his new album The Million Things That Never Happened, the British singer-songwriter and activist’s first collection of new music in four years. Ahead of the LP’s October 8th release via Cooking Vinyl, Bragg has dropped the first single “I Will Be Your Shield,” which he called the “heart and soul of the album.” “I’ve come to the conclusion that empathy is the currency of music — that our job as songwriters is to help people come to terms with their feelings by offering them examples of how others may have dealt with a situation similar to that in...
MusicMiddletown Press

Charley Crockett Previews New Album With Soulful 'I Need Your Love'

Charley Crockett will release his second full-length album of 2021 in September. The Texas performer’s Music City USA (out September 17th) follows the surprise James Hand tribute 10 for Slim and includes the single “I Need Your Love,” which came out Friday. Music City USA continues the wildly prolific streak...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
American Songwriter

Rozzi Raises Hell On New EP, ‘Hymn For Tomorrow’

Damn right, I’m upset, Rozzi pronounces with great resolve, articulating centuries-worth of sexism and passive-aggression lobbied at women for simply taking up space. Her song “Mad Man” pressurizes the current moment in under four minutes, an emotional pillar to her brand new EP, Hymn for Tomorrow, signaling that the San Francisco-born and raised artist is a relentless tour de force.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Cale Tyson’s ‘Baby You’re Wrong’ Is Your Sad Vaxxed Summer Song

In 2014, Cale Tyson performed at a Ones to Watch showcase presented by Rolling Stone Country at Nashville’s Exit/In opposite future star Margo Price and RaeLyn Nelson, Willie’s granddaughter. Tyson, a Texas native, sang country music songs that night, emphasizing a hillbilly hiccup in his voice and even flirting with a yodel. He sold it well and looked the part too — hat, boots, Pendleton jacket.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Iron Maiden Drops Biblical Epic ‘The Writing on the Wall,’ First New Music in 6 Years

Iron Maiden have unleashed their new video for “The Writing on the Wall,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-bound heavy metal act’s first new music in six years. The video is an animated retelling of Bible stories like the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Moses parting the Red Sea (or in this case, a deadly forcefield) with four cloaked motorcyclists — under the direction of Iron Maiden’s ghoulish mascot Eddie — bringing death, destruction, and plague to the dystopian world’s oppressors.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Swedish House Mafia Reunite for New Single ‘It Gets Better’

Swedish House Mafia have returned with “It Gets Better,” the electronic trio’s first new music in more than eight years. The release comes right after the group announced their signing to Republic Records this month, and is accompanied by a music video directed by Alexander Wessely. In a new Billboard...
MusicMetalSucks

Insomnium Announce New EP, Stream First Single

Insomnium have a new single called “The Antagonist.” It takes a little while to get going and turn into the all-caps EPIC melodeath-doom at which the Finns exceed… but once it takes off, it’s got all the usual Insomnium sounds-like-it-should-be-in-a-movie-trailer-about-a-legendary-quest goodness. You can check it via the below music video.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Imagine Dragons Ruminate on Grief in New Video for ‘Wrecked’

Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds copes with grief and the loss of a loved one in the new video for “Wrecked,” the latest single off the band’s upcoming album Mercury – Act 1. As Reynolds previously revealed, “Wrecked” was inspired by the singer’s late sister-in-law Alisha Durtschi Reynolds, who died following...
MusicNME

Margo Price announces new live EP and performs ‘Hey Child’ on ‘Colbert’

Margo Price has announced details of a new live EP and performed one of its tracks live on The Late Show With Colbert – see the performance of ‘Hey Child’ below. Price’s new EP ‘Live From The Other Side will come out next Friday (July 16), and feature live versions of tracks from her 2020 LP ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ alongside a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Help!’.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Pop Smoke’s Life and Legacy Focus of New Spotify Podcast Series

The life and death of Pop Smoke will be the focus of an upcoming podcast series from Spotify and Complex Networks. The six-episode Complex Subject: Pop Smoke — premiering on July 20th, which would have been Pop Smoke’s 22nd birthday — highlights the late Brooklyn drill rapper who was tragically shot and killed at the age of 20 just as his career was taking off. Complex Subject: Pop Smoke is hosted by Pop Smoke’s close friend DJ Pvnch, who will also take part in a live conversation on Spotify’s Greenroom with Danyel Smith, Shawn Setaro, and TT Torrez on July 20th to discuss the life and legacy of Pop Smoke and celebrate his birthday. This Friday, July 17th, will also see the release of Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album Faith, which follows 2020’s, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, released just five months after the rapper’s death. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon debuted on top of Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, and later landed at Number Three on the Year-End Top 200 Albums Chart, coming in behind Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Lil Baby’s My Turn.  
Musicofficialcharts.com

Spice Girls release new song Feed Your Love from 25th anniversary Wannabe EP

Spice Girls have celebrated the 25th anniversary of their iconic debut single Wannabe by releasing a new, previously un-heard track. Feed Your Love was written by the band's frequent co-writers Richard 'Biff' Stannard and Matt Rowe, who were also responsible for penning Wannabe, Spice Up Your Life and Viva Forever, all Number 1 hits on the Official Singles Chart.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dead at 58

Jeff LaBar, best known as the guitarist for glam metal band Cinderella, has died. His son Sebastian confirmed the news on Wednesday via a social media post. He was 58. The cause of death was not disclosed. “My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a...
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch BTS Perform ‘Permission to Dance’ on ‘Fallon’

BTS appeared on The Tonight Show to present the TV debut of their new song, “Permission to Dance.” In the clip, the group perform the single in the lobby of a modern office building that’s been filled with purple balloons. It’s a great showcase for the upbeat, summer track, especially as the members of BTS offer up energized choreography. The track appears on the “Butter” CD single, which dropped earlier this month and also houses instrumental versions of each of the songs. “Permission to Dance” was cowritten by Ed Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, and produced by Mac,...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Drake Bounces Back to Number One, Taylor Swift Hits Milestone on Artists 500 Chart

Drake has bounced back to the top of the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of July 2nd through July 8th. The rapper’s 117.4 million song streams were enough for him to earn his 26th non-consecutive week at Number One on the Artists 500 chart, and extending his own record for the most total weeks atop the chart. The rapper was able to achieve this feat during a relatively slow release week, with last week’s Number One, Tyler, the Creator, slipping to Number Eight with 76 million streams.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

John Mayer Makes Eighties Slickness Seem Weirdly Heartfelt on ‘Sob Rock’

No one is more aware of what people think about John Mayer than John Mayer himself. The title of his eighth studio album acknowledges past accusations of sad-boy mopery. The muted pastels of the throwback cover art, complete with a simulation of the “Nice Price” sticker that Columbia Records used to slap on its bargain LPs, dares you to call him a purveyor of slick, dated studio-rock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy