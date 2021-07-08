Cancel
Cavill, Cena, Cranston Turn Spy For Vaughn

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Kingsman,” “Kick-Ass” and “X-Men: First Class” director Matthew Vaughn has set an all-star cast for his big-budget action spy thriller which will begin filming this August in Europe. Based on the upcoming novel “Argylle” by Ellie Conway, the story reportedly follows the “world’s greatest spy” as he’s caught up in...

