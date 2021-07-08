Cancel
NBA

Kyle Kuzma hints at frustration with Lakers role

By Steve DelVecchio
 15 days ago
Kyle Kuzma has been mentioned as a possible trade piece for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, and the big man continues to indicate he would be open to a fresh start. Kuzma spoke with Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway about the challenges he and the Lakers faced this past season. The 25-year-old said it was difficult for him to play to his full potential with his role always changing due to injuries and other factors.

larrybrownsports.com

