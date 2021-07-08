Should the Boston Bruins pursue Milan Lucic if his contract is bought out by the Calgary Flames?

The Boston Bruins are officially without any signed, veteran goaltending presence to begin next season with the news Jaroslav Halak’s time in Boston has come to a close. The 36-year-old netminder and the Boston Bruins have agreed to part ways after three seasons, and Halak will hit the free agent market on July 28, per his agent Allan Walsh. Walsh told Boston Hockey Now that the expectation is there will be solid interest in the proven NHL goaltender, and that Halak is looking for a similar role to the one he had in Boston with Tuukka Rask.