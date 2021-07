The Belgorod is probably a modified variant of the Oscar-II-class design. Here's What You Need to Know: One of the Russian Navy’s newest subs may be spying on the U.S. now. The Belgorod, as the hull is known, is rather mysterious. Work on the submarine originally began in the mid-1990s, though work was delayed several times due to financial difficulties endemic to Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Despite entering service in 2019, not much is known about the Belgorod.