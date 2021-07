Which Jacksonville Jaguars players could throw a wrench at the organization’s plans in the 2021 season?. The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t currently a playoff team. They are not even a sneaky sleeper pick. In the best-case scenario, the Jags will overachieve this upcoming season. That doesn’t mean they won’t be fun to watch in 2021 though. After all the changes they underwent this offseason, they should be able to play competitive football — something they often failed to do last year — and even have a few opposing teams against the ropes.