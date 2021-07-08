Cancel
North Branch, MN

North Branch School News: Feeling at home in North Branch

By Sara Paul
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy family and I are spending our second full summer here as residents and it has been incredible! Last week friends and family visiting to celebrate our wedding anniversary walked down to Central Park to take in Concerts in the Park and it was amazing! It’s so nice to see so many of you out and about, enjoying the wonderful weather and all that summer in Minnesota has to offer. Concerts in the Park continue throughout the summer and I hope to see you there!

