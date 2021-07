The first half does not a season make. Plenty of teams go belly up at crunch time or injuries derail what appeared to be near certain success. “We've had a really nice first half,” Giants catcher Buster Posey said of the team’s major-league best 57-32 record. “I've been on teams before that have had a really good first half and the second half is a different story. So I think you try to learn from those seasons and understand there's still a ton of work left to do — but I think we have the group of guys who can do that.”