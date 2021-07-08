Right-wing anti-vaccine hysteria is increasing. We’ll all pay the price.
The past few years have made clear that Republican officeholders live in constant fear of their party’s base. They fear its undying devotion to Donald Trump, its eagerness to purge apostates and its thirst for physical violence. So even more than their Democratic colleagues, they carefully monitor what their constituents are hearing and believing, to determine what right-wing parade they might need to join.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0