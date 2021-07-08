Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Poké Lid Alert: It's Vulpix's Time To Shine

By Kate Gray
Nintendo Life
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe only found out about the Poké Lid project a few months ago, but we've fallen deeply in love with the Pokémon-themed manhole covers all the same. These manhole covers are new takes on a traditional art in Japan: representing the beauty of the Japanese countryside in an otherwise very practical piece of round metal. The Poké Lids in particular were designed to boost tourism, and have been installed in cities and towns across the country — so if you want to see all 100+ lids, you'll have to go on a lid crawl.

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pok Mon#Japanese#The Pok Lids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Arts
Related
Video GamesNintendo Life

Deals: Grab A Free Gift Bundle When You Pre-Order Metroid Dread From Nintendo's UK Store

Less than three months remain until blasts onto Nintendo Switch, and if you've been thinking about grabbing a pre-order, now might be the perfect time to strike. The My Nintendo Store in the UK has revealed that all pre-orders of the game will now come with a special gift bundle. By picking up either the standard or special edition, you'll also be treated to a free keyring, poster and sticker sheet. Neat.
AsiaTime Out Global

Hokkaido just got seven new Pokémon manhole covers featuring Vulpix and friends

Hokkaido is known for its gorgeous ski slopes during winter, but the summer season is just as wonderful. There are stunning views from above the clouds at Unkai Terrace, a buffet filled with locally grown corn at Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, an immersive light show inside one of Hokkaido’s oldest National Parks, and more. For a different kind of sightseeing, don’t forget to hunt for these newly installed Pokémon manhole covers.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Octopath Traveler Teases Sequel On Its Third Anniversary

Square Enix's Octopath Traveler celebrates its third anniversary this week, and while it's no longer a Nintendo Switch exclusive, it's still an amazing game and one we would absolutely recommend trying out if you haven't already. It's got everyone wondering though if there are more adventures to come. While Square...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Button City Brings 'Hope-Punk' And Friendship To Switch This Summer

Button City has anthropomorphic foxes, pandas, rabbits, raccoons and cats living in harmony in a peaceful little community, and if that has your interest piqued, then you'll be excited to hear that you don't have long to wait to play it on the Nintendo Switch. Here's some more potentially exciting...
PetsNintendo Life

K.K. Slider Joins The Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear Collection

Update: Great news, folks. K.K. Slider is now available to order in the UK. After a bit of a wait, our favourite musical pup can now be claimed from Build-A-Bear's UK site. Bundles are available for £32.50, and Tom Nook and Isabelle are still available, too!. Original Article (Wed 9th...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Gallery: Having A Nosy Around Minecraft's New World Generation

Sometimes, it's proper boring having to write about other people having a great time in video games. It mostly just makes us wish we were the ones having the fun, instead of the ones sitting in front of a document and putting down words about someone else's fun. But you...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Pokémon Unite Launches On Switch Next Week, Free Zeraora Bonus Revealed

The Pokémon Company has revealed that Pokémon Unite, a free-to-start entry in the series coming to console and mobile, will launch on Nintendo Switch on 21st July. A new trailer has been released to celebrate the occasion (see above), and it's also been confirmed that players can get their hands on Mythical Pokémon Zeraora simply by logging into the game before 31st August. Zeraora will also become available to mobile-only players at a later date.
Video GamesNintendo Life

New Trailer Showcases Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania's 'Wondrous Worlds'

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania was certainly a stand-out announcement during Nintendo's E3 Direct, bringing a whole lot of the IP's best content to Switch. With over 300 stages from the first two GameCube releases, a story mode, online leaderboards and some rather effective looking gyro controls, it could be a huge amount of fun when it lands on 5th October.
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Nintendo Switch Online: new SNES games announced for July 28th

Nintendo have announced that the latest set of SNES games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will go live on July 28th. This time, 6 new games will go live in both Europe/North America and Japan, though as usual, the line-up is slightly different between the two. Unfortunately, there’s no new NES games: it’s SNES or nothing this time around!
Video GamesNintendo Life

Japanese Charts: Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Scores Another Debut Number One

Famitsu's Japanese chart figures are now in for the week ending 18th July, revealing that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has gone straight to number one. In its debut week, the game shifted an estimated 159,089 copies at retail, beating this week's other successful newcomer, Crayon Shin-chan, to the top spot. Skyward Sword HD also managed to claim number one in the UK retail chart earlier this week.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Brand New Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Spirits Are Joining Smash Bros. Ultimate

Surprise! The rice farming game Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (which we thought was pretty neat, by the way), will be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in spirit form. Nintendo has announced the latest event - taking place this Friday, and lasting for a total of five days - will feature three new spirits from the above-mentioned game. Here's a look:
Video GamesNintendo Life

Kickstarter Success Farming Sim 'Cloudscape' Gives Us Fantasy Life Vibes

Cloudscape is an extremely cute farming-fighting-friendship game in the vein of Littlewood, Stardew Valley, Fantasy Life, and Animal Crossing, with added inspiration from A Link to the Past — and it just hit a total of $208,806 on its completed Kickstarter campaign. Like Animal Crossing, the island you wash up...

Comments / 0

Community Policy