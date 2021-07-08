On the Fringes: Will it be second time lucky for Omar Bayless?
Could it be second time lucky for wide receiver Omar Bayless after injury robbed him of a roster spot with the Carolina Panthers in 2020?. Considering Omar Bayless came into the league as an undrafted free agent, the wide receiver more than made his presence felt on the Carolina Panthers last summer. His starring efforts at training camp drew widespread praise from players and coaches alike, leaving the Arkansas State product as a potential surprise addition to the 53-man roster despite the odds being well and truly stacked against him.catcrave.com
