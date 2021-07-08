Cancel
Sully, IA

L-S softball opens regional play with rout of HLV

By Troy Hyde
Newton Daily News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwPKc_0ar8DRq500

SULLY — Class 1A No. 10 Lynnville-Sully used a fast start and strong performances at the plate during an 11-1, six-inning postseason softball win over HLV on Wednesday.

Denali Conover spun a three-hitter in the circle and the only run for HLV was unearned as the Hawks advanced to the 1A Region 5 semifinals following the win.

L-S is scheduled to play Belle Plaine at 7 p.m. on Friday in Sully.

The Hawks (24-8) led 8-0 after three innings and 10-0 after four. The final run came in the sixth. HLV (9-14) plated one run in the fifth.

Lily Zylstra had three hits and Korinne Jansen, Reagan McFarland, Caitlin Alberts and Conover each collected two hits.

Zylstra doubled and finished with two runs and two RBIs, Jansen hit two doubles and scored two runs, Conover had three RBIs and walked once and McFarland scored two runs. Alberts chipped in one run, one RBI and one steal.

The other two hits came from Laci Keen and Aliya James. Keen doubled and added one run, one RBI, one walk and one hit by pitch. James tallied one RBI, Cayler Noun Harder walked once and Makayla Tice scored two runs.

McFarland is batting a team-best .443, while Conover, Jansen and Keen are all hitting better than .400.

Conover (21-6) pitched six innings and allowed no earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and four walks. Her earned run average dropped to 2.08.

The Hawks have won six of their last seven games.

