Add Greater Usability to Your Websites by Learning the JavaScript DOM

We recently detailed why a great website is key for libraries today, and now it’s time to dig a little deeper into the steps that it takes to revamp your library’s website. These steps correlate with the lessons offered in the Build A Better Library Website Bootcamp, which we encourage everyone to register for. It’s a free course offered to library employees that breaks down the process of creating the best website for your library. You can either choose to take the course in full or focus on certain lessons based on what you need. The course is incredibly easy to follow along and offers multiple resources to look into each topic further if needed. As we highlight each lesson, we hope that you’ll refer to the course for more in-depth learning on the topic.