British fintech start-up Wise valued at $11bn in first ever London direct listing

By SOURAV D
Financial World
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wise, the London, UK-based financial technology start-up founded back in the 2010s, torrented as much as 10 per cent at its LSE (London Stock Exchange) debut on Wednesday in what has been the biggest ever direct public market floatation for a tech company in London, cementing ways for other tech firms to go public without the help of underwriters.

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

For a fintech company, Wise – which has just completed London’s blockbuster float of the year – “had a refreshingly analogue birth”, says The Economist. It all began when co-founders Kristo Käärmann and Taavet Hinrikus, two Estonians living in London, met at a party in 2007 and discovered they had a gripe in common: rip-off currency exchange rates when moving cash to and from their home country. They hatched a plan to fix the problem.

