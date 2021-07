I’m going to briefly tell you this Bible story, but you really need to hear the whole story to understand it. Ask someone to read it to you from Mark 6 verses 30-44. Jesus and His disciples were all tired from traveling, teaching, and healing the people, so they decided to get into a boat and sail off to be alone, rest, and talk. But the crowds who were following Jesus saw them leave and went to where they landed in the boat. The Bible tells us that Jesus had compassion for the people even though He was tired and needed to rest, so He taught them about the kingdom. Towards the end of the day, the disciples told Jesus that he had better send them away because everyone was getting hungry, and the disciples or Jesus didn’t have food or enough money to buy food for all of them. Jesus asked His disciples to see just how much food was available. Soon they had found only five loaves of bread and two fish.