Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Asset tokenization enhances financial development

By Leo Elduayen
Westport News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global tokenization market size is expected to grow from $ 1.9 billion invested in 2020 to $ 4.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period (Markets & Markets). The main factors fueling the tokenization market include the growing need to comply with regulations and...

www.westport-news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokenization#Financial System#Smart Contracts#Real Estate#Cagr#Markets Markets#Tokenizing#Twitter#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Economythepaypers.com

Banking Circle uses SIA's technology for its instant payments service

Banking Circle has selected SIA to launch its new instant payments service in Europe connecting to the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) service of the Eurosystem. According to the official press release, through SIAnet, a fiber optic network infrastructure, Banking Circle enables European financial institutions and corporates to execute instant payments in less than 10 seconds with a maximum amount currently set at EUR 100,000 per individual transaction, 24/7, all year long, in line with the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme of the European Payments Council (EPC).
Personal FinanceCoinDesk

BankProv Launches Payments Network for Crypto Customers

BankProv announced on Thursday that it was launching ProvXchange, a 24/7 payments platform that allows two customers on the platform to pay each other instantly. This follows an ethereum-backed lending product that the bank launched with Anchorage in June as it aims to capture more of the digital asset market.
Marketsinternationalinvestment.net

Which assets suit the 'great reopening' of financial markets?

The great reopening story has dominated financial market discussions for many months and is expected to lead to increasingly synchronised global growth in the second half of this year, says Edward Perks (pictured), chief investment officer, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. This growth, along with inflation concerns, supports a stronger, medium-term...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Announces Reg A PPS Offering Increase That Could Result In $40 Million Investment Into M&A Campaign.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, NY - July 22, 2021 - iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced an SEC Qualification to raise the price per share (PPS) of the 20,200,000 remaining shares available under a Reg-A offering to a minimum of $0.50 and as high as $2.00. The Qualification enables iQSTEL to raise a potential $40 million and remain a Debt Free Company. iQSTEL's plans are to put the investment capital behind its ongoing merger and acquisition (M&A) campaign intended to accelerate growth in conjunction with the company's business plan expanding the company's five business divisions - Telecom, EV, Fintech, IoT, Blockchain. At the same time, the funds raised will increase iQSTEL's shareholder equity value contributing to our intended Nasdaq uplisting.
EconomyCoinDesk

Ukraine Presents Road Map for Developing the Digital Assets Industry

Provide an appropriate legal framework. Ensure a stable taxation regime for the next 3-5 years. Allow crypto companies to open bank accounts. Issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Reform the courts to enhance the protection of private property. Disclosure. The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

‘Undo Button’ developer Kirobo launching decentralized P2P token swaps

Israeli blockchain tech developer Kirobo is launching a decentralized P2P token swap solution. According to the company the protocol, dubbed “Atomic Safe Swap,” offers a decentralized peer-to-peer trading alternative to centralized marketplace exchanges or over-the-counter (OTC) desks, and is set to launch on July 27. The service is built on Ethereum and supports Ether (ETH) and ERC-20 tokens.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

TRM works with IBM to develop cloud-based asset management solution

For decades, Total Resource Management Inc. has partnered with IBM to assist their customers with implementing Maximo, an enterprise asset management software first rolled out in 1985. Offering services such as work planning, location management and inventory, Maximo is used by companies such as The American Red Cross. “This relationship...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,637 CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. A number of other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 409.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817,709 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.60% of Synchrony Financial worth $142,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketscryptopotato.com

JPMorgan Becomes First US Banking Giant to Give Wealth Clients Access to Crypto Funds

JP Morgan has reportedly become the first major U.S. bank to give all its wealth clients access to crypto funds. Retail wealth clients at American banking giant JPMorgan Chase & Co have been given access to several cryptocurrency products, including Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The move makes the bank the first major financial institution in the United States to do so.
BusinessAmerican Banker

What Currencycloud adds to Visa's diversification push

Visa has said its future relies on the development of new payment technologies and use of open banking to provide financial services beyond the point of sale. Its agreement to buy the cross-border payments software startup Currencycloud seems a step in that direction, potentially adding a service on the menu of options it offers fintechs, banks and merchants.
Marketsbitcoin.com

JPMorgan Begins Offering 5 Cryptocurrency Funds to Clients

Global investment bank JPMorgan has reportedly green-lighted its advisors to provide clients with access to five cryptocurrency funds. The funds are available to all JPMorgan’s wealth management clients seeking investment advice. The move makes JPMorgan the first large bank to expand crypto trading access beyond just ultra-wealthy clients. JPMorgan Now...
StocksCoinDesk

Bank of Russia Tells Stock Exchanges to Avoid Crypto-Related Funds

The central bank doesn't want crypto ETFs on the country's capital markets. According to a notice and explanatory letter published by the Bank of Russia, stock exchange operators should avoid listing any securities, such as exchange-traded funds, that provide payments based on the prices of cryptocurrencies, digital assets issued abroad, cryptocurrency price indexes, crypto derivatives and securities issued by cryptocurrency-related funds.
Retailfinextra.com

Disrupting API integrations and pushing Financial Services hypergrowth with market networks

For the past twenty or so years, market networks have been one of the most disruptive and powerful wealth-creating engines in the global economy. The benefits of bringing together two sides of a fragmented market through a single platform with integrated workflow tools so they can transact more seamlessly are well established. Innovation flourishes, speed to market increases, new market players can quickly become ascendent and transaction velocity grows exponentially. So far, so good.
Marketsaustinnews.net

BlackStar's Blockchain Equity Trading Proprietary Software May Be Innovative Solution for Regulators, U.S. Broker Dealers and Investors

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BEGI) (the 'Company' or 'BlackStar') has finalized a production-ready user interface for the proprietary software of the BlackStar Digital Trading Platform ('BDTP'). The design and build of the digital platform features is complete and in the final phase of quality assurance. For the last phase of the project, BlackStar is actively pursuing strategic relationships with various broker dealers and clearing firms to quote the stock and enable the platform to begin trading of registered BEGI shares, completing the final stages of our multi-year software engineering effort.
Agriculturecoinspeaker.com

GoMeat: Empower Specialty Meat Industry with Blockchain Technology

Globally, there are about 2 billion specialty meat consumers. According to the Muslim and Jewish regulations, animals must be brought up in a healthy environment, treated humanely, and slaughtered as per specific rules. Meat slaughtered as per Islamic rules is referred to as Halal, while Jews have Kosher as meat that adheres to their regulations. Strict adherents of the two religions avoid restaurants that serve non-halal or non-kosher meat. Due to these religious demands, the specialty meat market has become a niche where specialty meat consumers. are ready to pay a premium to get approved Halal or Kosher meat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy