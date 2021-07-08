Paramount+ makes a deal with the devil, renews Evil for season 3

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on FX on Hulu. If you think changing things up every season isn't enough, the new American Horror Story spin-off is the show for you. The anthology series American Horror Stories will present a different tale of terror in every episode, à la The Twilight Zone. And talk about a frighteningly good cast: Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit, and Kevin McHale will all appear on the series. (Though, with Ryan Murphy, stellar casts are pretty much a given at this point.) The seven-episode season will feature stories about an evil Santa, the return of the Rubber Man from AHS season 1 — now Rubber Woman — and… Tipper Gore. Perhaps there's an American Crime Story: Impeachment crossover on the way? —Tyler Aquilina.