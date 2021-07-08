Harris's stepdaughter makes Paris Fashion Week debut

© Getty Images

Vice President Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff made her runway debut at Parish Fashion Week, multiple news outlets reported Thursday.

Emhoff walked the runway for fashion company Balenciaga couture's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show, wearing a black suit with a shawl, black boots, glasses and a bun.

The member of the second family modeled for a crowd of attendees that included Rappers Kanye West and Lil Baby, Brooklyn Nets star James Harden, actress Selma Hayek and model Bella Hadid, according to HuffPost.

The 22-year-old Emhoff, daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff , garnered attention with her style during her stepmother’s inauguration. Following the Biden-Harris inauguration in January, Emhoff inked a deal with fashion agency IMG Models, according to USA Today.

Emhoff is a recent graduate of Parsons School of Design and made her official modeling debut for Proenza Schouler's during New York Fashion Week in February.

The event gave her an opportunity to shoot her first cover for European fashion magazine Dust, according to USA Today.

Fashion Designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough told USA Today the fashion world and social media took notice of Emhoff at January’s inauguration, saying that she represents the “idea of a new beginning, a whole new chapter in American life, in American culture.”

“She’s a nice sort of ambassador of the new moment,” Hernandez told USA Today. “You know, via the filter of fashion and art and craft and the world that we all inhabit. She’s sort of the ambassador of that.”