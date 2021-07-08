Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfax County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 103 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montclair, or near Dale City, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Dale City, Springfield, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Burke, Montclair, Lorton, Franconia, Newington, Triangle, Dumfries, West Springfield, Cherry Hill, Fairfax Station, Independent Hill, Hayfield, Mason Neck, Occoquan and Clifton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Ridge, VA
City
Montclair, VA
City
Lorton, VA
City
Fort Belvoir, VA
City
Hayfield, VA
City
Dale City, VA
City
Dumfries, VA
City
Fairfax Station, VA
County
Stafford County, VA
City
Mason Neck, VA
City
Stafford, VA
City
West Springfield, VA
City
Burke, VA
City
Newington, VA
County
Fairfax County, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Triangle#Occoquan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy