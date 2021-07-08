Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 103 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montclair, or near Dale City, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Dale City, Springfield, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Burke, Montclair, Lorton, Franconia, Newington, Triangle, Dumfries, West Springfield, Cherry Hill, Fairfax Station, Independent Hill, Hayfield, Mason Neck, Occoquan and Clifton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH