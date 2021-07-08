Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’: How Many Loki Variants Appeared in Episode 5?

By Amanda Mullen
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Once Marvel’s Loki started throwing its characters into alternate universes, things were bound to go a little off the rails. The show delivered on that promise with Episode 5, which saw the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) main Loki (Tom Hiddleston) waking up in a “void at the end of time” after being pruned. He finds himself surrounded by different versions of himself, all of whom experienced other Nexus events to get there. The episode introduces a number of Lokis throughout its 49-minute run, begging the question: how many Loki variants appear in “Journey Into Mystery”?

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Sophia Di Martino
Person
Deobia Oparei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Tva#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
Ames, IAAmes Tribune

Ames Library Notes: So Many Lokis

I had been waiting all year for June, ever since Disney announced the Loki miniseries would be available on demand. Wednesdays (or Loki Day as I started calling it) were the highlight of the week when I could sit down and finally watch the next episode. My first introduction to...
TV Seriesbluzz.org

Here’s When Each Episode of ‘Loki’ Will Be on Disney+

Nothing good lasts forever, but in the case of Disney+’s highly anticipated series, Loki, sometimes good things last barely any time at all. The Tom Hiddleston-led series debuted on Disney+ on June 9, featuring the fan favorite character of Loki in his own standalone adventure. It follows the breakout hit WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as the streamer’s third foray into Marvel television, but Loki? That series has been on Marvel fans’ radars for a while.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Loki episode 6: Finale release date and time

Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 14. Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku. The Loki finale is almost here, leaving many to wonder what time Loki episode 6 arrives on Disney Plus. That said, unlike the timeline that Loki, Sylvie and the rest have put through such turmoil, the Loki release schedule is actually staying by the same patterns it has so far.
MoviesCollider

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Will Reportedly Appear in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for the Loki Season 1 finale. Add another MCU favorite to the ensemble cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While all eyes are on the Sony-Marvel collaboration Spider-Man: No Way Home as an amalgam of Marvel characters from a variety of movies (namely the three different versions of Spider-Man franchises), it now appears that next March’s Doctor Strange 2 will also bring together some fan-favorite characters in exciting ways.
TV Seriesreviewgeek.com

‘Loki’ Episode 6 Review: The MCU Will Never Be The Same

We’ve reached the season finale of Loki. This is the one that ends where it started and starts where it ends. But before the episode is done, the MCU will be changed forever. It’s a predictable conclusion, but stronger for it. And more than any other series, Loki sets up everything to come.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Director Addresses Incest Backlash About Sylvie And Loki Romance

Every day, all across the world, people are regularly told to go and f*ck themselves. However, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki came dangerously close to actually doing it after falling for a variant of himself, although Sylvie managed to prevent the fanbase from getting even more queasy after she booted the God of Mischief back into another reality shortly after their first kiss, so she could murder a cosmic deity and plunge the multiverse into chaos.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New LOKI Posters Feature the Loki Variants That Have Been Introduced

Marvel has released some more posters for Loki, and this set features five of the Loki variants that were introduced in episode 5. The posters here include Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Alligator Loki, and President Loki. President Loki is the only variant that has been played by Tom...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

How to watch Loki online - stream every episode for less

The God of Mischief's series is almost over, so now's the perfect time to catch up and watch Loki online ahead of the final episode. Seeing as it's a Disney Plus streaming service exclusive, grabbing a month's subscription today will allow you to stream Loki in its entirety as of July 14.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Loki character posters showcase the Variant Lokis

Ahead of Loki’s season finale this Wednesday, five new character posters have been released for the Disney+ MCU solo series featuring Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Alligator Loki, and President Loki (Tom Hiddleston); check them out here…. Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Now YOU Can Become a Loki Variant

Loki may be the third Marvel original series to hit Disney+, but it is the first that left fans in withdrawal as they wait for Season 2 to pick up where the Loki series finale left them. Without spoiling all the things that Season 1 set up for the future...

Comments / 0

Community Policy