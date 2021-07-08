Cancel
Watch Elijah Wood's FBI agent interrogate Luke Kirby's killer in trailer for Ted Bundy drama No Man of God

By Clark Collis
EW.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the based-on-real events drama No Man of God, Elijah Wood portrays FBI agent Bill Hagmaier, to whom serial killer Ted Bundy confessed his crimes while on Death Row. The film is directed by Amber Sealey, costars Luke Kirby as Bundy, and is produced by SpectreVision, the production company Wood founded in 2010 with Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller. "As it pertains to things that we do with our company, I'm never reading material thinking of myself as an actor," says Wood. "I'm only ever thinking as a producer. It was a significant way through the process that I was like, I actually do want to do this. I love Bill and I love his journey in this relationship. The film is really comprised of a series of conversations lifted in part from real conversations and then recollections from Bill of these conversations."

ew.com

Comments / 0

Movieshorrorsociety.com

New Trailer for NO MAN OF GOD – Drama/Thriller Stars Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, Robert Patrick. In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy’s execution.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Why Lord of the Rings star's new Ted Bundy movie is causing controversy

With so many Ted Bundy movies on the horizon, not only is it hard to keep track, but it also begs the question of whether they're really necessary. In recent weeks and months, we've had a trailer for No Man of God – which stars Lord of the Rings alum Elijah Wood as former FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel's Luke Kirby as Bundy – as well as the announcement that One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray would be depicting the notorious killer for a flick entitled American Boogeyman.
Moviesramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For NO MAN OF GOD Starring Elijah Wood

RLJE Films has released these poster and trailer for NO MAN OF GOD starring Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, Robert Patrick. In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy’s execution.
MoviesComicBook

No Man of God Trailer Teases the Unsettling Sides of Ted Bundy

Ted Bundy is one of the most infamous serial killers in history, as he pulled off a number of murders in various parts of the country, often using his charm and looks to commit his vile crimes. In the new film No Man of God, rather than focusing on the carnage he created, filmmaker Amber Sealey focused on the later part of his life and his confrontation with his own mortality, as he spent time with FBI agent Bill Hagmaier to explain what motivated his unthinkable actions. No Man of God has earned the above trailer ahead of landing in theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on August 27th.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ted Bundy: Who was the serial killer and how did he die?

This year sees the release of two new biopics about the serial killer Ted Bundy – with Hollywood facing criticism over the two trailers, which were released within days of one another.Filmmakers have previously been accused of being obsessed with the killer, and bombarding audiences with movies about his life; with Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman starring Chad Michael Murray, and No Man of God, starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby, the latest films about Bundy to be released.Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a biopic about serial killer Ted Bundy, was released in 2019.In that film, Zac Efron portrays...
MoviesIGN

The Colony: Watch the Trailer for the Upcoming Sci-Fi Drama Film

Cataclysmic conditions on Earth forced a mass exodus to a distant planet. Generations later, a manned mission hurtles back to assess living conditions on the desolate, mostly submerged world. The sole survivor of the expedition is attacked by a violent band of scavengers, themselves locked in battle with a far more sinister foe. Now, mankind's very survival depends on the bravery and ingenuity of the lone astronaut.
TV & VideosCult of Mac

Love Ted Lasso? Hate it? Watch this ‘Honest Trailer’

With media outlets breathlessly reporting on every movie and TV show trailer that hits the internet, it’s great to see a hilarious one worth watching whether or not you care about the underlying title. That’s the case with the parody series Honest Trailers generally, and all the more so with its latest one about the Apple TV+ hit comedy Ted Lasso, released Wednesday.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

HBO Max’s ‘FBOY Island’ Teases a Mystery & Steamy Drama in Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO Max has unveiled its first look at the original reality dating series FBOY Island, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser. Set to debut Thursday, July 29 on the streaming platform, FBOY Island launches with three episodes and kicks off one drama-filled adventure. The series follows three women, Nakia Renee, CJ Franco, and Sarah Emig, as they move to a tropical island in hopes of finding love.

