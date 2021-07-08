Watch Elijah Wood's FBI agent interrogate Luke Kirby's killer in trailer for Ted Bundy drama No Man of God

In the based-on-real events drama No Man of God, Elijah Wood portrays FBI agent Bill Hagmaier, to whom serial killer Ted Bundy confessed his crimes while on Death Row. The film is directed by Amber Sealey, costars Luke Kirby as Bundy, and is produced by SpectreVision, the production company Wood founded in 2010 with Daniel Noah and Josh C. Waller. "As it pertains to things that we do with our company, I'm never reading material thinking of myself as an actor," says Wood. "I'm only ever thinking as a producer. It was a significant way through the process that I was like, I actually do want to do this. I love Bill and I love his journey in this relationship. The film is really comprised of a series of conversations lifted in part from real conversations and then recollections from Bill of these conversations."