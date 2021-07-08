Cancel
Lumber prices dropping after soaring during COVID. What’s that mean for building costs?

By Bailey Aldridge
Idaho Statesman
 15 days ago

Lumber prices are continuing to drop from the sky-high levels reached this spring — but industry experts say those decreases haven’t yet resulted in lower home construction costs. Supply shortages were met with elevated demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, driving lumber prices to historic levels. Futures prices tipped over $1,600...

Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
Agriculturepnwag.net

Analyst Looks At How Lumber Prices Will Impact The Farm Economy

Market conditions, including the COVID-19 pandemic, brought more volatility to commodities in 2020, along with higher demand and prices for things like lumber. But, what does the market action in lumber mean for agriculture?. Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting LLC, said it’s important to watch all commodities...
Real Estatefanniemae.com

Housing Demand Remains Strong Despite Limited Supply and Higher Home Prices

Existing home sales increased 1.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) of 5.86 million in June, the first monthly increase since January, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. Single-family and condos/co-ops sales both rose 1.4 percent. Total existing sales in June were 2.8 percent above the level seen in February 2020. The number of existing homes on the market grew 3.3 percent to 1.25 million not seasonally adjusted, the highest level since November 2020 but 18.8 percent lower than last June. The months’ supply ticked up one-tenth to 2.6, the highest level since September 2020, but the lowest reading on record for the month of June. The median sales price for an existing single-family home jumped for a fifth consecutive month to $370,600, a 3.9 percent increase from May and a 24.4 percent increase from a year ago. On a quarterly basis, total existing home sales fell 7.5 percent to a SAAR of 5.83 million in the second quarter.
TrafficYour Radio Place

Fuel Report: Nation average declines as demand flattens

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by two cents to $3.15. In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration reported that gas demand began to flatten out over the past week . Additionally, total domestic gas stocks saw a slight decline as well.
Real EstateBaton Rouge Business Report

US median home price reaches record high in June

Continued strong demand pushed the median U.S. home price to a record high in June, though the national homebuying frenzy cooled slightly as supply ticked higher, according to The Wall Street Journal. Existing home sales rose 1.4% in June from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Builder Confidence Edges Lower in North America

Building Material Challenges Still Persist in July. According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released this week, strong buyer demand helped to offset supply-side challenges relating to building materials, regulation and labor as builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes inched down one point to 80 in July 2021.
IndustryGlobeSt.com

It's Not Just Lumber. OSB Prices Have Jumped More than 500%

While lumber cost increases have gained a lot of attention over the past year as they quadrupled between April 2020 and May 2021, it isn’t the only building material to experience meteoric price increases recently. As lumber costs are declining, the price of oriented strand board (OSB) has increased 510%...
Constructionprobuilder.com

What Does a Drop in Building Permits Mean for Future Construction?

Data released this week from the U.S. Census Bureau point toward a slowdown for new-home construction. CNBC reports that single family housing starts remained elevated in June from May, but building permits, which point toward building starts further down the line, dropped. Building permits decreased to more than predicted and the lowest point since August 2020. And on the buyer side, data also points toward a pullback. Mortgage applications to purchase a new home fell 24% in June compared to June 2020, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association. This marks the third month of declines in mortgage applications.
Trafficwvua23.com

Gas prices expected to drop after summer travel

In Alabama, the average price for gas is $2.82 per gallon, a steeper price than what many people are used to. Patrick Dehaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said while this number may seem high for the state, gas prices appear to be stabilizing and should not see a significant increase anytime soon.
Energy Industryinvezz.com

Here’s what the OPEC+ agreement means for crude oil price

OPEC+ reached an agreement to increase oil production by 400,000 bpd monthly from August. Production baseline for UAE has increased to 3.5 million bpd even though it has still raised complaints. Crude oil price is on a decline amid uncertainty on whether increased supply will dampen prices. Crude oil price...
Real Estatekjzz.org

Here’s How Changing Lumber Prices Impact New Homebuyers, Renters

After hitting historic highs this spring, prices for framing lumber are falling. But other lumber products are getting more expensive and new homebuyers and renters are paying for it. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) says price increases in softwood lumber products add nearly $30,000 to an average new...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

Hitting bottom? Lumber’s price is down 55%, but a rebound looms

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. At one point this spring the price of lumber was up over 300%—terrifying both homebuilders and DIYers. Since then, lumber has come crashing down. But if you're a do-it-yourself maven searching for two by fours...
Marketstherealdeal.com

Stock prices of India’s top developers soar

Investor confidence that interest rates will remain low and demand for housing high is driving up share prices of India’s largest developers. The S&P BSE Realty Index, which tracks the country’s top 10 development firms, posted its highest close earlier this week since December 2010, according to Bloomberg News. Share...
Businessrealtor.com

Lumber Prices Are Way Down—But Don’t Expect New Houses to Cost Less

After rising to shockingly expensive levels this spring, lumber prices have fallen so far that they are starting to look cheap to some buyers. Prices for two-by-fours surged in May to more than twice their previous record, set three years ago when there were about 15% fewer homes being built. But wood prices have since plunged back to levels resembling those before lockdowns cut supplies short and boosted demand.
Industryprobuilder.com

Will New Lumber Prices Lower Home Prices?

Now that lumber prices have fallen near pre-pandemic levels, the cost of constructing an average single-family home is now cheaper, but builders likely won’t drop their prices. July lumber futures reached $599 per thousand board feet at the end of the day Tuesday, helped by fewer homeowners spending time on DIY projects and more on dining out and travel. Realtor.com chatted with KB Home and Lennar to see if either would lower home prices. KB Home Chief Executive Jeffrey Mezger said it would depend on the competitive landscape in each city, but the builder will likely not lower prices and instead receive higher margins.
IndustryTimes-Journal

Recent drop in lumber prices doesn’t tell full story

After a year of record-high lumber prices, headlines across the country are reporting a 40 percent plunge in prices since May. However, what would seem to be a staggering statistic doesn’t tell the full story. The bottom line? Lumber prices are still immensely higher than before the pandemic. Fluctuating Markets.

