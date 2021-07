The Portland Trail Blazers have a roster problem. As of right now, they have a solid starting five: a superstar in Damian Lillard, a borderline All-Star (before his injury) in CJ McCollum, and three really good players in Jusuf Nurkic, Robert Covington, and Norman Powell. It’s possible that Powell isn’t with the team come next season, but the Powell trade earlier this year seemed to signal that the plan is for him to be in Portland for the long run, so it would be shocking if he didn’t stay with the team. It feels reasonably safe to assume that at the very least the Blazers are intent on keeping Powell.