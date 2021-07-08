PHOTO: Martha Stewart Reveals ‘Uncomfortable’ Pic as She Continues to Recover From Intense Surgery

Martha Stewart is back on social media after she underwent a three-hour surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. On Wednesday, the Food Network star showed her recovery process for fans via Instagram. In the post, she revealed that she has to wear a boot while her foot recovers.

“After two very uncomfortable splint/casts I have been graduated to a very heavy inflexible uncomfortable BOOT,” Stewart captioned a photo of her foot.

“Same protocol – no walking. No pressure on foot Pay attention! Do not chance tearing your Achilles,” the 79-year-old added. Last week, she announced the news of her injury to her followers and also confessed that she had to have surgery, posting a photo of her foot wrapped in a bandage.

“Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story,” she wrote. “Bad timing all around. Ruptured my Achilles’ tendon a while ago. Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail.”

In the recent post, the author also made sure to thank her orthopedic surgeon, Dr. John Kennedy at NYU Langone medical center. According to Stewart, he performed “a three-hour operation yesterday to repair the damage.”

“Recuperating at home I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks,” she continued. “After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity. Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car. Thank you, NYU, for attempting to make me whole again.”

Martha Stewart Receives Well-Wishes Following 3-Hour Surgery

After she posted the pic, she received an outpouring of support from her friends, family, and fans. She got a well-wishes message from chef Geoffry Zakarian, who wrote, “oh my dear!!! so sorry for that ! get well soon.”

Additionally, Drew Barrymore wrote, “Your still so sexy !!! so so so sexy!” Ellen Pompeo chimed in, writing, “Glad to hear you are on your way to a full recovery !!! Lots of love from your favorite fake doctor,” she wrote, to which Stewart replied, “so doctor what do you recommend?”

In her post, Stewart also explained that “most such ruptures” are from dancing or injuries from playing sports. However, in her case, the rupture “was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the Achilles tendon is vital to moving the foot. This cord of connective tissue attaches the heel bone to the back of the calf muscle. This allows us to perform basic movements such as walking, pointing the foot down, coming up on the toes, and pushing off the foot.