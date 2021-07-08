Journal-Courier sues village over records denial

The Journal-Courier has filed a lawsuit against South Jacksonville over its denial of the release of records it had sought under the Freedom of Information Act. The civil complaint filed late Wednesday in Morgan Circuit Court challenges a June 21 decision by the village to withhold records sought by reporter Samantha McDaniel-Ogletree. On June 4, she filed a request for any police incident reports involving South Jacksonville Mayor President Tyson Manker or Jason Hill, “as well as records for any calls for police service or assistance to Village Hall [since] May 1.”