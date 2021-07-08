Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Olympic Notes: Nigeria, Morris, Nnaji, Team USA

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nigerian national team, having originally invited more than 40 players to its training camp, has trimmed its roster to 15 players, according to an announcement earlier in the week (Twitter link). Three more cuts will be required to set the official roster for the Tokyo Olympics, but it appears...

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zeke Nnaji
Person
Miye Oni
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Mike Singer
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Chimezie Metu
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Josh Okogie
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jahlil Okafor
Person
Tim Reynolds
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Nba#Team Usa#Nigerian#Nba#Monte Morris#The Denver Post#Nuggets#Team Nigeria#The Associated Press#The U S Olympic#Kyodo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
Nigeria
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Giannis’s Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added “NBA champion” to his résumé on Tuesday night, scoring 50 points in a series-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns. Following the legacy-defining victory, Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for the ‘Greek Freak.’. “Nobody truly knows the work you have...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Announces Update On Jalen Rose Relationship

Throughout this year’s NBA playoffs, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made blasphemous statements about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried to backtrack after the Bucks won the title on Tuesday night, but Jalen Rose wouldn’t let him get off easy. During this past Wednesday’s edition of Get Up on...
NBACBS Sports

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Giannis, signs two-year deal with French team owned by Tony Parker

Kostas Antetokounmpo, brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a two-year deal with French club LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne, the team announced Monday. Antetokounmpo had spent the past two years on two-way deals with the Los Angeles Lakers, but across those two seasons he played in only 20 games at the NBA level. He was originally the No. 60 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Trae Young Makes Telling Comment After Bucks Win NBA Championship

The Milwaukee Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals last night, and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young was left feeling motivated. In his third pro season, Young took the fifth-seeded Hawks farther than anyone anticipated, eliminating the fourth-seeded New York Knicks and No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers before losing to the Bucks in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who are Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers?

GIANNI Antetokounmpo is vastly becoming one of the NBA’s most coveted stars after he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years. But, the basketball ace comes from a generation of family talent who emigrated to the States from Greece. Here’s all you need to know. Who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy