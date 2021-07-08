Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Son Rafael, 6, 'Wearing Clothes' After Years of Only PJs: 'Nice to See'

Shut it down. Hilaria Baldwin’s response to rumors her kids were adopted or not biologically her own shows that nothing comes between her and her children. Hilaria shares six kids with her husband, Alec Baldwin, Carmen, 7, Leonardo, 6, Rafael, 4, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 10 months, and Lucia, 4 months. In a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 21, Hilaria shut down claims that he’s not her children’s biological mother because of their “lighter” skin color. “I know, I know, sleuths,” she captioned a photo of her and Lucia. “My skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas.”