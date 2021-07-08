Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Son Rafael, 6, 'Wearing Clothes' After Years of Only PJs: 'Nice to See'

By Benjamin VanHoose
Posted by 
People
People
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilaria Baldwin is celebrating her son choosing to wear an outfit that isn't pajamas. The mom of six, 37, shared a photo Thursday of 6-year-old Rafael Thomas at a horse ranch wearing a button-up shirt with pants and boots, posing for the camera. In the caption on Instagram, Hilaria pointed out the fashion milestone for her eldest boy after years of Rafael preferring only to dress in PJs.

people.com

Comments / 4

People

People

115K+
Followers
27K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#Wearing Clothes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin Jokes Husband Alec Baldwin Is ‘Jealous’ of Their Breast-Feeding Babies

Breast envy. Hilaria Baldwin joked about her husband, Alec Baldwin, being “jealous” of their babies while sharing a breast-feeding photo with him on Thursday, July 1. In the screenshot, which she shared via her Instagram Story, one of their little ones latched onto Hilaria’s breast to feed. The “Mom Brain” podcast host, 37, FaceTimed her husband, who appeared to be at home, at the same time, writing, “jealous” alongside Alec’s face.
CelebritiesPeople

Hilaria Baldwin Leans to Breastfeed Edu, 9 Months, After Winning 'Battle' to Get Him into Stroller

Hilaria Baldwin wasn't about to undo the work she did to get her son strapped in his stroller. On Wednesday, the What's One More podcast co-host, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her baby boy Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 9½ months, while standing next to his stroller and leaning over him. Edu sits in his stroller while nursing as Hilaria rests her head on her hand.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Cardi B defends buying 3-year-old daughter $150,000 necklace: ‘If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids’

Cardi B loves spoiling her daughter. Over the weekend, the 28-year-old rapper and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, celebrated daughter Kulture's 3rd birthday. The proud parents shared images to social media from the little one's lavish birthday party, including those of luxurious gifts, a horse-drawn carriage, a party greeter dressed as Princess Tiana of Disney's The Princess and the Frog, a fairytale-themed cake and other delights.
Theater & DancePosted by
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin & Carmen, 7, Sing Whitney Houston During ‘Father-Daughter Movie Night’ — Watch

Alec Baldwin and daughter Carmen duet to a classic Whitney Houston song in a new clip. Watch it here. Alec Baldwin and daughter Carmen performed a Whitney Houston duet during a father-daughter movie night on July 12. Hilaria Baldwin captured the tender moment between her husband, 63, and daughter, 7, on Monday evening after she finished her bath. The duo perform a rendition of Whitney’s classic 1987 track “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself as "Fluid" After Attempts to Deny Her "Right to Belong"

Watch: Hilaria Baldwin Returns to Instagram With Apology After Controversy. Hilaria Baldwin continues to have a lot on her mind about cultural identity. The 37-year-old yoga instructor shared a lengthy message to Instagram on Thursday, July 8, in which she shared how herself and husband Alec Baldwin spent time during the pandemic explaining to their six kids that people can feel part of more than one culture. Although Hilaria did not make it explicitly clear, the post appeared to reference her heritage scandal that was spurred late last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Brave Chaos On NYC Stroll With All 6 Kids, Aged 3 Mos. To 7 — See Pics

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to six very young children, and enlisted the help of a few nannies while out for a walk in New York City. Alec, 63, and Hilaria Baldwin, 37, have a very busy household! The couple are parents to six youngsters, and were spotted strolling in New York City with all of their kids: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 3 months. The pair were also joined by a few of their family’s trusted nannies, who helped take care of the brood while out for a walk on June 26 — see all the pics here.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Hilaria Baldwin Just Responded to Claims She’s Not Her Baby’s Real Mother Because of Their Different ‘Skin’ Tones

Shut it down. Hilaria Baldwin’s response to rumors her kids were adopted or not biologically her own shows that nothing comes between her and her children. Hilaria shares six kids with her husband, Alec Baldwin, Carmen, 7, Leonardo, 6, Rafael, 4, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 10 months, and Lucia, 4 months. In a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 21, Hilaria shut down claims that he’s not her children’s biological mother because of their “lighter” skin color. “I know, I know, sleuths,” she captioned a photo of her and Lucia. “My skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas.”
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Hilaria Baldwin Addresses Rumor She's Not Her Kids' Biological Mother

Hilaria Baldwin is setting the record straight regarding a rumor surrounding her six children with husband Alec Baldwin. The 37-year-old yoga instructor took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her posing with her 4-month-old daughter, Lucia, whom she welcomed via surrogate earlier this year. "I know... I...
CelebritiesPeople

Hilaria Baldwin Claims Her Culture Is 'Fluid' 7 Months After Heritage Controversy

Hilaria Baldwin has shared a lengthy post about what she calls her "fluid" cultural expression, five months after she was accused of misrepresenting her background. The 37-year-old mom of six was accused in late December of misrepresenting her heritage. Social media users at the time alleged she had frequently, and for years, falsely claimed to have Spanish roots and often took on a fake Spanish accent despite being born and raised in the United States. She later apologized for not being "more clear" about her cultural background.
CelebritiesPage Six

Hilaria Baldwin says it was hard growing up ‘fluid’ and multi-cultural

Bostonian “white girl” Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin is still justifying her Spanish-heritage scandal — attacking critics who “devalue” her brave choice to be “fluid” and multi-cultural. “We all get to curate our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves,” Alec...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Hilaria Baldwin responds to trolls questioning skin colour difference between her and her children: ‘Yes, they are mine’

Hilaria Baldwin has responded to trolls who reportedly questioned whether she is biologically the mother of her and Alec Baldwin’s six children because of differences in skin tone.The yoga instructor, who was recently embroiled in a controversy over her heritage, addressed the rumour, which reportedly stemmed from questions about the “lighter” colour of her children’s skin, on Instagram on Wednesday.“I know… I know, sleuths… my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter,” the 37-year-old captioned a photo of herself holding her newborn daughter Maria Lucia, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. “Yes, they are mine.“Trying to keep up...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Hilaria Baldwin addresses much-debated heritage in Instagram post

Hilaria Baldwin is more determined than ever to embrace her diverse cultural roots. In a new Instagram post, the author and yoga instructor reveals that she recently had the opportunity to spend time with her extended family for the first time in nearly two years and says they had some enriching conversations about heritage.

Comments / 4

Community Policy