Follow live coverage of the British and Irish Lions vs the Stormers today in the tourists’ final warm-up before the Test series.England fly-half Marcus Smith will make his Lions debut this afternoon while Alun Wyn Jones makes a dramatic return to the bench. Smith, who won his first England cap against the USA two weeks ago, only joined up with Warren Gatland's squad on Monday after Finn Russell sustained a potentially tour-ending torn Achilles. The Lions are experiencing an injury crisis at fly-half with Dan Biggar also receiving treatment for a rolled ankle that forced him to withdraw from...