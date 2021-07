A unique dimension to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is its “shape-shifting” events featuring mix ’n’ match combinations of the Daytona Prototype international (DPi), GT Le Mans (GTLM), GT Daytona (GTD) and Le Mans Prototype 2 and 3 (LMP2 and LMP3) classes. All five classes are not on the card in all 12 events on the 2021 WeatherTech Championship calendar. Thus, every class has – if not a weekend in the sun – a chance to shine when one or more of the other classes enjoys an “off” weekend.