Los Angeles County, CA

State alleges LA court system violated COVID-19 safety

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState workplace safety officials plan to fine the Los Angeles County Superior Court system more than $25,000 for alleged violations involving the COVID-19 pandemic. The system shut down all but the most essential services in early 2020 but resumed many in-person proceedings in the final months of the year. About 16 interpreters were exposed to COVID-19 and one died in January 2021, followed by two other court employees that month and another interpreter in February.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

