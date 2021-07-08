ACLC, Innovaccer Jointly Launch Value-Based Care Collaborative
– Innovaccer Inc., a San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, today announced its partnership with the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative (ACLC) to launch various initiatives promoting value-based care (VBC) in the industry. The ACLC is a nonprofit, peer-learning, member organization in which members work together to develop VBC competencies and build resources and tools for their peers. Together, Innovaccer and the ACLC will build a framework to help VBC firms succeed.hitconsultant.net
